Second Harvest receives funding to support purchase of local products

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest is receiving $50,000 for their “Farm to Foodbank” program that supports the purchase of products like produce, dairy and eggs from local farmers.

The goals of this program are to provide food for those struggling with food insecurity in the state, support local farmers and invest in the economy.

Kris Tazelaar, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Second Harvest Foodbank, said investing in local farmers is essential.

“But it’s important those funds local to really make sure that any dollars that we spend or as much money as we spend, we can spend as much of that locally as possible rather than are dollars to a farmer say in another state or another part of the country,” Tazelaar said.

Tazelaar said that not only does this benefit local farmers, but it also boosts the local economy, and give nutritious food options.

“So, we’re trying to build up the local economy to try to make sure that we can infuse some extra capital into the local economy while still bringing in some incredibly valuable and delicious healthy nutritious product,” Tazelaar said.

The grant is part of Compeer’s MORE for Agriculture fund that supports rural communities and works to support a better future for agriculture in America.

Karen Schieler, a senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial, said that Second Harvest Foodbank is a trailblazer in the field of food and agriculture, and that is why they are receiving this grant.

“We hope projects and programs like this will motivate others to contribute further toward ending hunger,” Schieler said.

The Farm to Foodbank initiative helped provide almost 4 million meals and generated over $12 million in the local economy last year.

Farm to Foodbank was launched by federal pandemic relief funds and has provided tens of millions of pounds of locally sourced food into the Dane County community.

