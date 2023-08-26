Stoughton residents step up after tragedy in the community

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community is rallying together and supporting an area family Friday after tragedy struck earlier this week.

A person was found dead from gunshot wounds Monday night. Stoughton police have not identified the victim, but residents have already begun raising funds to support the family they say was impacted.

People flocked to Stoughton’s Pizza Pit after the business posted on their Facebook stating a very close friend of theirs tragically lost their son Monday night. Today, the business is donating 100% of their sales to the family.

“We looked at each other right away and said you know we’re gonna get something from Pizza Pit so we can help out that family today, our plan actually is to do it for lunch and supper,” long-time resident Mark Weiss said.

Police have not released the victim’s name or further details on what happened Monday, but thousands of dollars have already been raised for the family thanks to pizza sales and a GoFundMe.

“That was actually the cool thing that I found out and figured I’d come get a pizza or whatever I wanted to buy today,” resident Jessie Nelson said. “I really don’t know his family too well but seemed like a pretty cool person and I’m sure his family is awesome”

One Community Bank set up an account that the public can donate to. People can go to any branch and mention they’d like to donate to the William Rupp Memorial account.

The Weiss’s say it’s not the first time the community has rallied behind one of their own.

“The folks here in Stoughton are pretty loving and caring for one another and usually when something like this comes up people will step up and do what they can to help,” he said.”

Pizza Pit says they will be taking order until 11 p.m. Friday or until they run out of product.

