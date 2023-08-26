US Army vet hosting Cottage Grove golf outing in support of area veterans

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army veteran is hosting a golf outing Monday to give back to other area veterans and organizations who helped him get through a difficult period in his life.

Spencer Sennehnn came home from the service suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Sennhemm says he struggled, until he found support.

“I found places like Dryhootch and Sierra Delta,” he said. “When I started my company, Latitude 43, I wanted to make sure a cornerstone piece of what we were doing was giving back to that veteran group that supported me and highlight these groups and spotlight them.”

In honor of the organizations that supported him, Sennhenn is hosting the second annual ‘Fairways and Freedom Golf Outing’ at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Sierra Delta.

“A veteran service dog organization, they’re a nonprofit right here in Madison, Wisconsin,” Sennhenn said. “And what they do is they provide training grants for veterans and their dogs, and you use those training grants to really strengthen that bond between the veteran and the dog and just improve their overall wellbeing.”

In addition to raising the funds, Sennhenn said bringing awareness to the resources is also a priority.

“Because I had a difficult time finding them, I just want to make sure the community knows about them and specifically our veteran community knows about them and the great work that they’re doing and that they’re here to help them.”

He says around 20 teams are signed up for this year’s outing, almost double the amount of participants they saw last year.

Although it’s too late to signup for the tournament, those who want to donate money or items for the raffle they can call (608) 438-5597.

