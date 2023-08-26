US Army vet hosting Cottage Grove golf outing in support of area veterans

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army veteran is hosting a golf outing Monday to give back to other area veterans and organizations who helped him get through a difficult period in his life.

Spencer Sennehnn came home from the service suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Sennhemm says he struggled, until he found support.

“I found places like Dryhootch and Sierra Delta,” he said. “When I started my company, Latitude 43, I wanted to make sure a cornerstone piece of what we were doing was giving back to that veteran group that supported me and highlight these groups and spotlight them.”

In honor of the organizations that supported him, Sennhenn is hosting the second annual ‘Fairways and Freedom Golf Outing’ at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Sierra Delta.

“A veteran service dog organization, they’re a nonprofit right here in Madison, Wisconsin,” Sennhenn said. “And what they do is they provide training grants for veterans and their dogs, and you use those training grants to really strengthen that bond between the veteran and the dog and just improve their overall wellbeing.”

In addition to raising the funds, Sennhenn said bringing awareness to the resources is also a priority.

“Because I had a difficult time finding them, I just want to make sure the community knows about them and specifically our veteran community knows about them and the great work that they’re doing and that they’re here to help them.”

He says around 20 teams are signed up for this year’s outing, almost double the amount of participants they saw last year.

Although it’s too late to signup for the tournament, those who want to donate money or items for the raffle they can call (608) 438-5597.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
An elementary school teacher at Omaha Public Schools is going into her 41st year in not just...
Teacher welcomes new kindergarten class for 41st straight school year
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

Latest News

No rain expected in the coming week
Clouds Linger Today And Tomorrow
First Lady Jill Biden, right, speaks next to Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Madison
The Oregon Police Department announced the death of the department’s first K9 on Monday.
Dane Co. restaurant raising money to honor K-9 who passed away
Friday football blitz week 2.
Prairie Du Chien defeats Darlington in game of the week