With reduced fees, pet adopters flock to DCHS for Clear The Shelters finale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Clear The Shelters event is coming to a close at the Dane County Humane Society, but not before this weekend’s finale.

Cats, dogs, and critters are still available at the DCHS Adoption Center and adoptions fees for all animals have been reduced.

Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard says seeing people find their perfect pet never gets old.

“It’s amazing to watch as people are meeting their new family member as they’re taking them home and they’re going out the door and they’re so excited and it’s such an amazing feeling,” she said.

According to Bernard, all dog adoption fees are $75 off. For cats who are six months or older the adoption fee is $10, and for kittens, $75. Adoption fees for critters are also half off.

For animals who are in the shelter’s ‘Lonely Hearts Club,’ and have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, fees have been even further reduced- a $100 fee for dogs and fee for cats completely waived.

“The goal is just to keep finding them all homes and let them know what it’s like to be in a home and be loved and have that new beginning that they so deserve.”

Bernard says people have been flocking to their shelter this weekend, but there are still animals looking for their fur-ever home.

“There’s a range of ages for dogs and cats, there’s some kittens and some seniors and everything in between for cats and for dogs we have a few puppies and some slightly older dogs, not a ton of seniors right now,” she said.

The DCHS Adoption Center will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday and then closed on Monday. Bernard says adoptions will resume on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

