15th Annual Back 2 School Free Haircutz event includes vaccine clinic

The free event provides fresh cuts and recommended school vaccinations to area families.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15th Annual Back 2 School Free Haircutz event kicked off at the Alliant Energy Center with a new resource: free vaccines.

More than 30 local barbers offered free back to school haircuts for students Sunday at the event, organizers explained.

This year, SSM Health and the Dane County Immunization Coalition partnered with the event to offer a vaccine clinic for any vaccines kids might need to prepare for school.

“We know that kids need vaccines, they are required for school, but they are just required to stay healthy and this is a perfect opportunity for us to get out in the community and vaccinate children,” said DCIC Chair Ryan Bender.

Kids who were vaccinated also got a voucher for a free pair of shoes from Fleet Feet.

Event organizer Jeff Patterson of JP Hair Design, Inc. says a new haircut can make a world of difference for a student heading back into the school season. “It means a lot, I mean the kids get to get a nice haircut, they go back to school feeling good and I mean that’s a feel good thing for the kid and for us as barbers to prepare kids to look good to go back.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can register for a haircut appointment online, while vaccines are available on a walk-in basis.

“If you go to any other city you won’t have barbers coming together collaborating on a big event cutting hair together, so Madison, we have something unique when it comes to the barber industry,” said Patterson.

