Madison schools new bus partners held grand opening

First Student is the new bus driver partner for MMSD.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a new school year starting soon, Madison students will also see new buses.

First Student is the new transportation partner for the Madison Metropolitan School District. The company already serves school districts throughout the state.

First Student held a grand opening carnival on Saturday to celebrate this new partnership.

Community members gathered for food, games and tours of the new school buses.

Location manager for First Student Michael Comstock said their employees enjoy being involved in the community.

“The school bus is the extension of the classroom and that’s truly what we believe,” Comstock said. “So, it’s very important that they meet us, they greet us, we meet them, we’re just one family here.”

School starts on September 5 for most MMSD students.

