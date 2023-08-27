Mild and Uneventful Week Head

Sun and mild temperatures almost every day
Almost no chance of rain through the weekend
Almost no chance of rain through the weekend(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • There is almost no chance of rain all week
  • Mon-Thu stay mostly sunny and high 70
  • Next weekend and early next week could warm back up to the low 90s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend has definitely given us a tease of early autumn, with the low 70s as the best we can do for highs.  Our lows didn’t get as high as expected since lower clouds stayed with us most of yesterday and today.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

This coming week will be a fairly mild and uneventful week with mostly sunny skies all the way through the week, and temperatures will slowly make their way toward the 80.

Looking Ahead...

Starting on Friday and into the beginning of next week, temperatures will slowly make their way into the mid 80 and then at the beginning of next week, we could be back to low 90s.  We’ll need to watch to see if any of those days will need to have a first alert day issued.

