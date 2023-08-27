Mild and Uneventful Week Head

There is almost no chance of rain all week

Mon-Thu stay mostly sunny and high 70

Next weekend and early next week could warm back up to the low 90s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend has definitely given us a tease of early autumn, with the low 70s as the best we can do for highs. Our lows didn’t get as high as expected since lower clouds stayed with us most of yesterday and today.

This coming week will be a fairly mild and uneventful week with mostly sunny skies all the way through the week, and temperatures will slowly make their way toward the 80.

Starting on Friday and into the beginning of next week, temperatures will slowly make their way into the mid 80 and then at the beginning of next week, we could be back to low 90s. We’ll need to watch to see if any of those days will need to have a first alert day issued.

