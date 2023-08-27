Mineral Point community celebrates end of construction with street party

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - After being closed for nearly six months during construction, Mineral Point celebrates the re-opening of their main street with a street party.

The celebration included a beer garden, street dance, ribbon cutting ceremony, family activities and a street fair on Saturday.

”It was something that was much needed. It’s going to be so great for us in the long run,” Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Member Chausti Weinbrenner said. ”What it looked like when everything was torn apart, it almost felt like you were stepping back in time when it was a dirt road and what the businesses looked like.”

Construction crews tore up High Street from March to August to replace old water pipes underneath the town.

”I learned what anxiety was,” Sullivan’s Co-Owner Dawn Sullivan said. ”So I had like a 15 foot moat on the side of my building and the front of my building for quite a while. There were a lot of mornings where I would open the store and there was a crane in front of the door and I was like yep nope we’re not opening up today. It’s just not safe.”

Sullivan said her mercantile boutique took a 75% dip in sales over the summer months when it would usually be very busy.

She said the construction project was necessary.

”It’ll benefit everybody in the long run,” Sullivan said. ”The sidewalks. When you’d shovel snow it had so many cracks that every shovel that you tried to do you’d go head over heals over the shovel.”

Sullivan and Weinbrenner hope to make the street party an annual event.

