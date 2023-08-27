Nice End To Weekend

Clouds Give Way To Sunshine
Week Ahead
Week Ahead(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • Up and down week of temps
  • Little in way of rain
  • Warmer towards Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The beautiful weather continues as we round out the weekend. Make some plans to get outside today and beyond as a cooler more comfortable forecast sticks around. Lower humidity and normal to below normal temperatures can be expected. There is just one weak disturbance this week and that comes Monday night with a cold front and scattered showers and storms. It’s not a lot, but we will take it as things have been dry as of late and drought conditions may worsen in the days ahead. A warm-up can be expected as we head into Labor Day weekend with highs getting closer to 90 degrees.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly sunny today with highs into the middle 70s and light winds. Mostly clear tonight with lows into the lower 50s along with light winds. Early sunshine Monday with a few more afternoon clouds. Highs around 80 degrees. A few showers and storms Tuesday night with lows into the lower 60s. Becoming mostly sunny again by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine expected through the end of the week and next weekend with a moderating trend in temperatures. We will start in the middle 70s and climb into the upper 80s along with a slow increase in humidity.

