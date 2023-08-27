No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball sweeps TCU

No. 2 Wisconsin beat TCU 3-0.
No. 2 Wisconsin beat TCU 3-0.(uwbadgers.com)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - No. 2 Wisconsin swept TCU 3-0 in the Big Ten/ Big 12 Challenge at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Badgers beat the Horned Frogs 25-16, 25-19, and 25-21.

Senior Devyn Robinson had a match-high 15 kills for the Badgers. Redshirt junior Sarah Franklin added 11 kills. The Badgers hit .344 and held the Horned Frogs to .120 and no players from TCU finished with double-digit kills.

Grad student Izzy Ashburn also had two serving aces, bring her career total to 161. She needs five more to tie the all-time Wisconsin record.

Wisconsin improves to 5-1 in the Big Ten/ Big 12 Challenge.

Up next, no. 2 Wisconsin travels to no. 25 Arkansas for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

