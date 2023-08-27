Silver Alert issued for missing Kenosha man last seen Friday

Behling was last seen Friday night.
Behling was last seen Friday night.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old David Behling.

Behling was last seen on foot Friday night at 9 p.m. at Excel West Group Home in Kenosha.

He’s described as a 5 foot 3 inches white man weighting 180 pounds.

Behling has brown eyes, short brown hair and a short gray/white beard.

He was wearing a red long sleeve plaid shirt, and black pants with white lettering on the legs.

Anyone with information about Behling’s location is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.

