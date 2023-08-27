William Contreras hits 2-run double as Brewers beat Padres 5-4 for 7th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames douces Andruw Monasterio after a baseball game against the San...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames douces Andruw Monasterio after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit a two-run double in Milwaukee’s five-run fifth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday night for their season-high seventh straight win.

Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (11-8) struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs and two hits while improving to 5-0 in five August starts.

Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts homered for San Diego, which lost for the third time in four games. Pedro Avila was charged with five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the second for his 15th homer, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead. But the Brewers went ahead to stay in the fifth.

Mark Canha, Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio opened the inning with three straight singles. Canha scored from second on Monasterio’s grounder into left field.

A double steal combined with an off-target throw by catcher Luis Campusano produced another run for Milwaukee. Following a Christian Yelich walk, Contreras slapped a 1-1 changeup down the left-field line to lift the Brewers to a 4-1 lead.

Carlos Santana added an insurance run with a double to right against Scott Barlow, who loaded the bases with a pair of walks before retiring Brice Turang to end the inning.

Peralta’s night came to an end after walking two of his first three batters to open the sixth. Manny Machado made it a 5-2 game with a single off Elvis Peguero.

After Fernando Tatis singled to lead off the eighth, Soto sent a Joel Payamps slider over the wall in left-center for his 25th homer.

Payamps got out of the inning without further damage and Devin Williams struck out the side in the ninth for his 31st save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Jake Cronenworth was placed on the 10-day IL after fracturing his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. The team said Cronenworth won’t need surgery but isn’t expected to return this season. SS Matthew Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Cronenworth’s spot on the roster.

Brewers: OF Sal Frelick was back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a sore right hamstring. ... RHP Julio Teherán (right hip) reported no issues after allowing a run in three innings in a rehab appearance Friday night with Class A Wisconsin. Teherán will continue his rehab next week with Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their season series Sunday afternoon. RHP Adrian Houser (5-4, 4.28 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee while the Padres send RHP Michael Wacha (10-2, 2.63 ERA) to the mound.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

