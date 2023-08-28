Comfortable stretch to end the month

But heating up to start September
Temperatures stay near or just above average most of this week.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
  • Sunny and 80s today
  • Slight chance for showers Tuesday
  • Heat returns by the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After all the hot weather last week, we’ve earned a quiet weather week to end the month of August. This week will be nice for those kids who are heading back to school, or for any of those pre-season sports practices going on. However, nice weather doesn’t last forever and this stretch looks to come to an end by the holiday weekend.

Skies will be mainly sunny today, with a light breeze coming out of the southwest. Highs will be right around 80° for most locations. Overnight, a weak cold front will sweep through and may produce a few isolated showers. Most if not all of this activity should be wrapped up by the time you wake up Tuesday morning, but some clouds may remain.

Any lingering clouds will clear through Tuesday morning, but slightly cooler air will be in place behind the front. Highs will stay in the 70s for most of southern Wisconsin, with maybe a few places touching 80°.

The rest of the week is looking dry and quiet, with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s through Thursday. We’ll start to see a resurgence of heat making its way back into the Midwest by late week. Locally, we’ll see temperatures warming up on Friday, likely nearing 90° by Saturday and Sunday. The one saving grace with this round of heat is that it doesn’t look like as much humidity will accompany it. If you have some outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend, I would expect things to be on the hotter side.

