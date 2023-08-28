Dane, Columbia Co. programs receive $3.3 million in AmeriCorps funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty-seven programs across the state of Wisconsin will receive funding from AmeriCorps – six of those programs exclusively serve Dane and Columbia County.

Serve Wisconsin announced on Monday that $14.8 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps will go towards various programs in Wisconsin. Included in those funds are the $3.3 million that will support the six Dane and Columbia County programs.

According to Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin, this funding will put 936 AmeriCorps members at over 200 service sites throughout the state.

“Throughout their service, these new AmeriCorps members will help tackle some of our toughest problems by addressing the achievement gap and educational challenges, public health and healthcare access, opioid and substance abuse, economic opportunity and housing availability, conservation and environmental sustainability, and other concerns impacting communities across the state,” Duffy said in a statement.

The federal funding will support the following AmeriCorps programs based in Dane and Columbia counties: (Serve Wisconsin wording)

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County: AmeriCorps members will support youth through multiple efforts including volunteer engagement programming, college and career readiness programming to increase high school and college persistence, and enrollment and supporting of youth participants in organizational programming.

Dane County Department of Human Services - Partners for After School Success: AmeriCorps members will be placed in predominantly low-income or resource-scarce communities to enhance the academic achievement and school engagement of middle and high school youth through positive relationships, academic coaching and tutoring, extended learning programs, and volunteer service.

Easterseals Wisconsin: AmeriCorps members will provide intensive personal care and lead or facilitate therapeutic recreation activities for individuals with disabilities and their families at Camp Wawbeek and Respite Camp. AmeriCorps members also provide therapeutic recreation activities for veterans and their family members at Veteran Family Camps.

Renewal Unlimited, Inc. Fresh Start Program: AmeriCorps members will construct two single-family homes to be sold to low-income and moderate-income families. While working on the houses, they develop educational, pre-employment, job, independent living and leadership skills.

United Way of Dane County - Achievement Connections: AmeriCorps members will tutor high school students in math and leverage additional volunteers to provide tutoring to increase the number of students who pass Algebra by 10th grade.United Way of Dane County - Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project: AmeriCorps members will serve as literacy tutors and tutor coordinators in high-need elementary schools where they work with staff to increase students’ literacy skills in kindergarten through fifth grade.

University of Wisconsin System - Wisconsin 4-H Expanding Access: 39 AmeriCorps members will be placed throughout the state in partnership with county-based youth development professionals to design and implement community-based, highly effective, and evidenced-based youth development programming to assist youth in underrepresented and underserved communities.

Wisconsin Association for Homeless and Runaway Services: AmeriCorps members will meet the immediate needs of youth experiencing homelessness in communities across Wisconsin by connecting them with supportive services, shelter, and basic needs. Activities include outreach, shelter support, crisis management, and response to community referrals.

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Farm to School: AmeriCorps members will build healthy communities across the state by improving child nutrition through educational farm to school activities for students and families, connecting schools with local farmers and food businesses, and increasing the capacity of communities to support sustainable programs to encourage healthy behaviors and improve the school food environment.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.