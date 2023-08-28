Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

