Kade kicking cancer: Belleville 4-year-old diagnosed with Retinoblastoma

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Belleville is going through the unimaginable; their four-year-old was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma earlier this month.

It was about three weeks ago when Nikki Fehrmann saw something unusual when tucking her son Kade in.

“I noticed his eye looked kind of funny,” she said. “His pupil, instead of being black like it should be it had this weird glow to it, kind of like a white sheen.”

The Fehrmann’s discovered Kade could not see out of the same eye. A trip to the emergency revealed the cause, Retinoblastoma.

“We were told this is the only cancer you can see with the human eye. Because the white reflection, that white glow in the pupil is actually the tumor yourself,” Kade’s dad Dustin Fehrmann said.

Only accounting for about 2% of childhood cancers, Retinoblastoma is rare, and according to the Fehrmann’s, treatment is limited.

“Each facility doesn’t really see a volume of patients with this, so, even though we are really blessed to be near a great hospital, the number of Retinoblastoma cases are really low, and they don’t treat people,” Nikki said.

The family took a trip to New York City where they found world renowned care.

“To put it in perspective, the doctor in New York, they’ve treated about 2,000 Retinoblastoma patients or more and here it’s only a few, a handful,” Nikki said. “They said here Kade was patient number three for the treatment we were seeking.”

But trips from NYC are far from over, with almost monthly treatments expected for the next year.

“I think the hardest thing for me is knowing that he has to go do this all again and then again. And it’s not just a onetime thing,” Nikki said. “And I think that’s with any cancer family, just watching your child go through it over and over is gonna be hard.”

But with a survival rate over 95%, the Fehrmann’s are confident Kade will kick cancer.

The Fehermann’s urge families with kids to be alert.

“When they’re little there’s things they do to check your eyes when they have those first few appointments. Not being overly anxious about it, but double checking with your pediatrician and making sure they’re checking their eyes at every appointment.”

You can donate to the Fehrmann’s through the GoFundMe their friend organized.

