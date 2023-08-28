A Kia that was reported stolen in Madison was found on its side in Shorewood Hills, police say

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WMTV) – A car that was reported stolen in Madison was found on its side in Shorewood Hills late Saturday night and the village police department is asking the public for information on who was driving it.

Officers found the crashed Kia sedan shortly before midnight when they responded to a rollover wreck in the 3200 block of University Ave., the Shorewood Hills Police Department explained on Facebook. Its post included an image of the silver car sitting on its passenger side with the roof and hood smashed in.

The police department set up a perimeter, brought in a K-9 unit, and put up a drone; but they were unable to find whoever was behind the wheel at the time of the wreck. They later determined the car had been reported stolen, and UW Police Dept. officers had tried stopping it earlier that night.

The Shorewood Hills Police Department is asking for information on this wreck on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. It says the vehicle had been reported stolen in Madison. (Shorewood Hills Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle, its driver, or the wreck is asked to call the police department at 608-267-1110 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

