A Kia that was reported stolen in Madison was found on its side in Shorewood Hills, police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WMTV) – A car that was reported stolen in Madison was found on its side in Shorewood Hills late Saturday night and the village police department is asking the public for information on who was driving it.

Officers found the crashed Kia sedan shortly before midnight when they responded to a rollover wreck in the 3200 block of University Ave., the Shorewood Hills Police Department explained on Facebook. Its post included an image of the silver car sitting on its passenger side with the roof and hood smashed in.

The police department set up a perimeter, brought in a K-9 unit, and put up a drone; but they were unable to find whoever was behind the wheel at the time of the wreck. They later determined the car had been reported stolen, and UW Police Dept. officers had tried stopping it earlier that night.

A silver Kia sedan sitting on its passenger side following a rollover wreck.
The Shorewood Hills Police Department is asking for information on this wreck on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. It says the vehicle had been reported stolen in Madison.(Shorewood Hills Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle, its driver, or the wreck is asked to call the police department at 608-267-1110 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

About 50 wrestlers hit the outdoors mats for some summer competition at the park.
Monona Grove McFarland Wrestling Club hosts second-ever Clash and Splash
(Stock Photo) Based on the amount of revenue shared with the City of Milwaukee, gamblers lost...
Potawatomi’s Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition
Kade kicking cancer: Belleville 4-year-old diagnosed with Retinoblastoma
UW Madison residence halls kick off move-in days