Madison barbershop giving away free back-to-school haircuts, backpacks

Atwood Barbershop is giving free haircuts and school supplies to students ahead of their first day back in school for a 10th year.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The owners of Atwood Barbershop, Terry and Tammy Moss are back delivering free haircuts for students gearing up for their first day of school.

On top of a fresh trim, students will be heading home with a new backpack too; ready for back-to-school season head-to-toe.

Moss started this community-wide giveback ten years ago as a way to give back to the community’s youth.

“I was once one of those kids that couldn’t always have the nicest things and now that I’m able to do it I just pay homage to those who can get it done,” Moss recalled.

Shae Sims has been a barber at Atwood for five years now. He said seeing the enthusiasm on kids coming in for that fresh haircut, not having to worry about how they’re going to pay for it, is an indescribable feeling.

“It feels good making them happy to go back to school,” Sims said beaming.

This isn’t the first time the Moss’ have done this, they began in 2013 by giving free haircuts and backpacks brimming with new school supplies to hundreds of youth in the community.

Once again, school supplies will be prioritized, Moss said as a way to relive some of the financial burdens a new school year can bring. “Just a lot of happy kids, and a lot of happy parents thanking us for what we do.”

Supplies are still being collected ahead of the Sept. 3 event. The owners says anything from notebooks to crayons, scissors, pens, paper and everything in between can be dropped off at 2134 Atwood Ave.

The annual back-to-school giveaway will be held at Atwood Barbershop on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

Atwood Barbershop is giving youth K-12 free haircuts and backpacks Sunday for a 10th Back-to-School giveaway.

