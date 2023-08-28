Madison College starts classes with increased enrollment

Madison College started classes today.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College started classes on Monday, with an increasing number of students.

Campus was already buzzing with students walking around, going to classes and working on homework.

Student Life is place for students to go with questions about classes, to get their IDs, bus passes and parking passes. Scarlet Martino, who works in Student Life, said they have been preparing for the first day all month.

“So it is an emotion I like to call nervecited: where we’re nervous, but we’re also really excited so there’s this rush of students coming onto campus so we are really excited,” Martino said.

Martino said over 100 students had come through in the first 3 hours of Student Life being open. She noticed there are more students than before.

“There’s been a huge amount of students returning to campus after the pandemic,” Martino said. “I know we’re a couple years out now but we’ve seen a slow rise in just the amount of traffic, so this semester almost feels like that pre pandemic time where we have a lot of students actually with us in person.”

Campus leaders confirmed that enrollment is up this year, so they’re offering more in person opportunities for students.

Lemya Hall, a freshman studying nursing, said she isn’t too worried about her first day.

“First day of school,” Hall said. “It’s cool, it’s decent, it’s laid back.”

Hall’s goal is to stay on top of her work, and encourages other students to stay focused.

Martino has a positive message for students on their first day.

“You can do this, just take it one step at a time,” Martino said. “Deep breaths: we are all here to support you and we’re so excited you’re here with us.”

