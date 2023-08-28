Man arrested in Sauk Co. accused of 6th OWI citation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man is accused of his sixth OWI citation after he tried to start fights with people in Sauk County, authorities allege Monday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated that a disturbance was reported around 3:25 p.m. Sunday on N. Reedsburg Road, in the township of Delton. The caller gave a description of the 42-year-old man and believed he was under the influence while trying to start fights. The suspect got into a vehicle before deputies arrived and left the area, the sheriff’s office explained.

Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the man driving on US Highway 12, near the I-90/94 intersection, and pulled him over.

Deputies reported noticing sign of impairment and arrested the man. He is accused of his sixth operating while intoxicating offense, operating while revoked due to OWI, and a warrant.

Officials took him to the Sauk County Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Tour of Capital High School, Madison, Wisconsin
MMSD shows off Capital High School renovations
Rupp funds
Stoughton Pizza Pit reveals results of fundraiser following tragedy in the community
The Pizza Pit was donating all of the money from its sales that day to the family – and it sold...
Stoughton Pizza Pit reveals results of fundraiser following tragedy in the community
The district gave a tour of Capital High School Monday on Regent Street.
MMSD shows off Capital High School renovations