Man arrested in Sauk Co. accused of 6th OWI citation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man is accused of his sixth OWI citation after he tried to start fights with people in Sauk County, authorities allege Monday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated that a disturbance was reported around 3:25 p.m. Sunday on N. Reedsburg Road, in the township of Delton. The caller gave a description of the 42-year-old man and believed he was under the influence while trying to start fights. The suspect got into a vehicle before deputies arrived and left the area, the sheriff’s office explained.

Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the man driving on US Highway 12, near the I-90/94 intersection, and pulled him over.

Deputies reported noticing sign of impairment and arrested the man. He is accused of his sixth operating while intoxicating offense, operating while revoked due to OWI, and a warrant.

Officials took him to the Sauk County Jail.

