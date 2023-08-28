MMSD shows off Capital High School renovations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is showing off some of its newly renovated buildings this week.

The district gave a tour of Capital High School Monday on Regent Street. It’s one of three schools that was updated recently. All of the renovations were made possible because of the community-approved operating and facilities referenda back in 2020.

Stephanie James, the assistant principal at Capital High, said she’s excited for the students to see the new facility Friday, the first day of school for some grades in the district.

“I’m super excited,” James said. “I am in charge of taking all pictures, so I will capture that moment, and those pictures when you come back to visit, will be all over the building.”

Some highlights of the new space include a culinary room, decked-out science lab, and an art studio. There is also a daycare.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.