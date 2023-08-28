MMSD shows off Capital High School renovations

The district gave a tour of Capital High School Monday on Regent Street.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is showing off some of its newly renovated buildings this week.

The district gave a tour of Capital High School Monday on Regent Street. It’s one of three schools that was updated recently. All of the renovations were made possible because of the community-approved operating and facilities referenda back in 2020.

Stephanie James, the assistant principal at Capital High, said she’s excited for the students to see the new facility Friday, the first day of school for some grades in the district.

“I’m super excited,” James said. “I am in charge of taking all pictures, so I will capture that moment, and those pictures when you come back to visit, will be all over the building.”

Some highlights of the new space include a culinary room, decked-out science lab, and an art studio. There is also a daycare.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Madison College started classes today.
Madison College starts classes with increased enrollment
In its 15th year running, the Back2School Haircutz event offered a vaccine clinic as well from...
15th Annual Back 2 School Free Haircutz event includes vaccine clinic
First Student is the new bus driver partner for MMSD.
MMSD’s new bus partner holds back-to-school summer carnival
Unlocking Pathways Summit
Federal, state leaders meet in Madison to discuss workforce priorities