Monona Grove McFarland Wrestling Club hosts second-ever Clash and Splash

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Grove/ McFarland wrestling club hosted their second-ever Clash and Splash at Grand Crossing Park and Monona Pool.

About 50 wrestlers hit the outdoors mats for some summer competition at the park. Then, the club headed over to Monona Pool for an end-of-summer celebration.

The idea of the event is partially for fun, but also partially for promotion.

“We wanted an environment that is intimate, small,” Monona Grove McFarland Wrestling Club secretary, Mary Fruits said. “We thought about other parks around the area, but this really drew to us the exposure. It’s kind of a recruitment idea too. So, some of these kids out here may have never eve wrestled before, but it’s a time for us and them to get a chance and try it out to see if it’s something they’re interested in doing.”

Last year’s event was moved indoors due to weather, so the club was excited to enjoy the nice day.

