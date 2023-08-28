Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure skating finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 17, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Paul has died following a car crash last week.(Bernat Armangue | AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (Gray News) – A former Olympic figure skater was killed in a car crash last week, according to Canadian officials.

Skate Canada said figure skater Alexandra Paul, 31, was killed in a seven-vehicle collision in Ontario on Tuesday.

Her baby was also in the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to AP, Paul won multiple international medals and three Canadian championship medals alongside her skating partner Mitchell Islam, who is also her husband.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance...
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance competition in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 held at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2015.(Ng Han Guan | AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The couple competed for Canada in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. According to the Olympics, Paul and Islam finished in 18th place.

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement, calling her a “shining star on and off the ice.”

“Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the statement read, in part. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Further details about her child’s condition following the crash were not given.

