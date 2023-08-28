One man arrested, several reports of package stealing downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested late last week after multiple witnesses reported a man stealing packages and other items from yards and properties downtown.

Madison police officers initially responded to Langdon St. on Friday around 1:50 p.m. before locating the suspect a few blocks away at James Madison Park. The suspect allegedly tried to run from officers, the report stated.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers caught up with him and took him into custody. A few stolen items were also reportedly found at the park.

The 41-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital but the report did not indicate why he needed to be medically cleared. He was issued a felony order-in citation for felony bail jumping, resisting a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

