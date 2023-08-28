One man arrested, several reports of package stealing downtown

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested late last week after multiple witnesses reported a man stealing packages and other items from yards and properties downtown.

Madison police officers initially responded to Langdon St. on Friday around 1:50 p.m. before locating the suspect a few blocks away at James Madison Park. The suspect allegedly tried to run from officers, the report stated.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers caught up with him and took him into custody. A few stolen items were also reportedly found at the park.

The 41-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital but the report did not indicate why he needed to be medically cleared. He was issued a felony order-in citation for felony bail jumping, resisting a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell (16) on the sideline during a preseason NFL...
Packers continue to get younger by releasing veteran punter Pat O’Donnell
Madison and Fitchburg Police Departments respond to a shooting on the 2000 block of Greenway...
MPD: Woman shot on Madison’s south side, near Fitchburg
The Shorewood Hills Police Department is asking for information on this wreck on Saturday, Aug....
A Kia that was reported stolen in Madison was found on its side in Shorewood Hills, police say
About 50 wrestlers hit the outdoors mats for some summer competition at the park.
Monona Grove McFarland Wrestling Club hosts second-ever Clash and Splash