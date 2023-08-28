Shower Chance Tonight

Drought Worsens

Nice Through End of Week

Labor Day Weekend Heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our only chance of rain in the next week comes tonight, and it’s not a very good one. With that being said, spotty showers are possible overnight. The bigger story will be the spectacular stretch of weather we have through the workweek. mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing from the 70s into the 80s. This continues into our Labor Day holiday weekend, but things really start to heat up. We could be back into the lower and middle 90s by Labor Day itself. We will have to watch for potential heat index levels climbing into the upper 90s which may prompt a First Alert Day to be declared.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower. Overnight lows into the lower 60s. Early clouds Tuesday giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 70s with breezy northwesterly winds of 5-15 mph. Clear and cool Tuesday night with lows into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs into the lower 70s. We continue with sunshine and 70s to 80s through Friday.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures approach 90 starting Saturday and should climb into the 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Heat and humidity levels will need to be watched closely during this time frame for heat-related issues.

