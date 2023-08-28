Shower Chance Tonight

Most Remain Dry
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Drought Worsens
  • Nice Through End of Week
  • Labor Day Weekend Heat
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our only chance of rain in the next week comes tonight, and it’s not a very good one. With that being said, spotty showers are possible overnight. The bigger story will be the spectacular stretch of weather we have through the workweek. mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing from the 70s into the 80s. This continues into our Labor Day holiday weekend, but things really start to heat up. We could be back into the lower and middle 90s by Labor Day itself. We will have to watch for potential heat index levels climbing into the upper 90s which may prompt a First Alert Day to be declared.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower. Overnight lows into the lower 60s. Early clouds Tuesday giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 70s with breezy northwesterly winds of 5-15 mph. Clear and cool Tuesday night with lows into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs into the lower 70s. We continue with sunshine and 70s to 80s through Friday.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures approach 90 starting Saturday and should climb into the 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Heat and humidity levels will need to be watched closely during this time frame for heat-related issues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Temperatures stay near or just above average most of this week.
Comfortable stretch to end the month
Almost no chance of rain through the weekend
Mild and Uneventful Week Ahead
But Labor Day is Looking Warmer
Mild Week Ahead
A warm-up can be expected as we head into Labor Day weekend with highs getting closer to 90...
Nice End To Weekend