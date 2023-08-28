Stoughton Pizza Pit reveals results of fundraiser following tragedy in the community

The Stoughton community is rallying together and supporting an area family Friday after tragedy struck earlier this week.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Stoughton pizza parlor closed early on Friday because of the community’s overwhelming response to a fundraiser for the family of someone who died from gunshot wounds last week. The Pizza Pit was donating all of the money from its sales that day to the family – and it sold so much that the restaurant ran out of ingredients.

“You guys are amazing! Thank you to the community, my staff, and all the volunteers for this outpouring of love and support,” the Stoughton Pizza Pit wrote on Facebook on Friday, when it announced that it was running out of ingredients. While they planned to keep dishing out pizzas until 11 p.m., they ran out and had to close three-and-a-half hours earlier.

On Monday, they released the tally from all that hard work and the community’s generosity. In an update, the Pizza Pit revealed it raised nearly $15,000 for the Rupp family. According to its figures, they served $10,406.93 in food – all of which went to the family – and received another $4,341.33 in cash donations.

“We are absolutely speechless and want to thank each and every one of you who supported the Rupp family on Friday, August 25th… What a truly incredible turn out it was,” the Pizza Pit wrote in Monday’s update.

Rupp funds
Rupp funds(WMTV)

The name of the person who died in last week’s shooting has not been released; but, when announcing the planned fundraiser, the Pizza Pit said the individual was the son of “very close friends (of ours).”

While the fundraiser may be over, the Pizza Pit’s post pointed out there are still ways to help the family. They are encouraging people to donate to a GoFundMe page or the “William Rupp memorial fund” at One Community Bank.

Adding how grateful they were to be part of the community, the post continued, “[t]he amount of love, support and kindness we witnessed from everyone on Friday will never be forgotten. STOUGHTON made this happen!”

