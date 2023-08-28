Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this winter with a holiday tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)(AP)
By MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra — the heavy metal, classical music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow hybrid — will return this winter.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More,” will hit 62 cities and deliver 104 performances in both matinee and evening sets. It kicks off on Nov. 15 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through Dec. 30, concluding at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Al Pitrelli, TSO's guitarist and music director, says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.

“I call them repeat offenders," he jokes.

Pitrelli estimates that nearly half the attendees have been “coming to us since the jump.”

Fans can expect a memorable performance that references the band's 1999 “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” television film and album. The story follows a young girl who runs away from home on Christmas Eve; she's alone, visions come to her, and eventually she makes her way back to her family at midnight, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Singers represent different characters, woven into a narrative by the late founder Paul O’Neill.

Pitrelli believes the reason TSO performances continue to draw people in is found in the story.

“Everybody misses somebody, especially on Christmas,” he says. The show provides an arena for people to feel less alone, “wrapped up in the world's biggest rock and roll production,” he adds.

The numbers don't lie: As of July 2022, Pollstar put Trans-Siberian Orchestra's box office gross at $769 million.

Tickets for the 2023 holiday tour will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Limited $39 tickets will be available for purchase within the first week, or while supplies last. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity.

Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)(AP)

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Potawatomi’s Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New...
Republican candidates fight each other, and mostly line up behind Trump, at the first debate
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as GOP senator continues fight against local news site