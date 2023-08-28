UW Madison residence halls kick off move-in days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Twenty-one dorms, 9,000 students, four days--UW Madison students are heading back to campus with Sunday marking the first day of move-in.

“The classes are going to be fun, meeting people is going to be fun. The most thing I’m excited for is the meal plan,” Freshman Kiyem Obuseh said. “I got to be honest free food--I mean you are paying for it but it’s still unlimited buffet every single day.”

Thousands of freshmen from around the world will move-in and start a new adventure.

“I am hoping to branch out and have new experiences from what I am used to at a smaller school and get out there,” Freshman Madison Grover said.

Behind the scenes, resident assistants-- known at the UW as House Fellows-- prepare for students to experience moments that changed their own outlook of college.

“My whole floor walking to big campus events and feeling like you had people to go with and knowing people there. It was really nice,” Sellery Hall House Fellow Kiana Staton said.

Others cannot wait to discover the melting pot that’s on their floor.

“It’s been really great getting to know people especially about where they are from and everything. I am from Chicago --just trying to find people,” Sellery Hall House Fellow J’Khayla Johnson said.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Housing and Dining Jeff Novak says move in week is about making a home away from home.

“If our students don’t have to worry about those things and have a great place to live and wonderful food to eat--they can really focus on what they are here to do, their academics,” Novak said.

Although emotions run high--students say they are ready to give their all in the classroom. “I think we have one week before classes start. Find the study corners, the small nooks and crannies where you can sit down. All of that stuff is going to be fun,” Obuseh said.

UW Madison is over capacity of 900 students in Sellery Hall, according to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Housing and Dining. Those students are spread out, squeezing into rooms of three. Many are also living in dens and lounges. This comes after an additional floor was added to the building.

