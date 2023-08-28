UW Madison residence halls kick off move-in days

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Twenty-one dorms, 9,000 students, four days--UW Madison students are heading back to campus with Sunday marking the first day of move-in.

“The classes are going to be fun, meeting people is going to be fun. The most thing I’m excited for is the meal plan,” Freshman Kiyem Obuseh said. “I got to be honest free food--I mean you are paying for it but it’s still unlimited buffet every single day.”

Thousands of freshmen from around the world will move-in and start a new adventure.

“I am hoping to branch out and have new experiences from what I am used to at a smaller school and get out there,” Freshman Madison Grover said.

Behind the scenes, resident assistants-- known at the UW as House Fellows-- prepare for students to experience moments that changed their own outlook of college.

“My whole floor walking to big campus events and feeling like you had people to go with and knowing people there. It was really nice,” Sellery Hall House Fellow Kiana Staton said.

Others cannot wait to discover the melting pot that’s on their floor.

“It’s been really great getting to know people especially about where they are from and everything. I am from Chicago --just trying to find people,” Sellery Hall House Fellow J’Khayla Johnson said.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Housing and Dining Jeff Novak says move in week is about making a home away from home.

“If our students don’t have to worry about those things and have a great place to live and wonderful food to eat--they can really focus on what they are here to do, their academics,” Novak said.

Although emotions run high--students say they are ready to give their all in the classroom. “I think we have one week before classes start. Find the study corners, the small nooks and crannies where you can sit down. All of that stuff is going to be fun,” Obuseh said.

UW Madison is over capacity of 900 students in Sellery Hall, according to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Housing and Dining. Those students are spread out, squeezing into rooms of three. Many are also living in dens and lounges. This comes after an additional floor was added to the building.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Madison Police Department squad car
Two pedestrians hit leads to large crowd in downtown Madison
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Kade kicking cancer: Belleville 4-year-old diagnosed with Retinoblastoma
Almost no chance of rain through the weekend
Mild and Uneventful Week Ahead
Silver Alert ended for Kenosha man found Sunday
In its 15th year running, the Back2School Haircutz event offered a vaccine clinic as well from...
15th Annual Back 2 School Free Haircutz event includes vaccine clinic