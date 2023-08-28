WisDOT wants public feedback to make state roads more accessible

For the next 30 days, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is calling for public comments on accessibility.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Feedback in general is welcome, Tondra Davis, director of WisDOT’s office of business opportunities and equity compliance, said. Community members can also comment on a particular document, the 2023 ADA Transition Plan, which includes data and big picture ideas about how the state DOT is working to serve those who have diminished vision, hearing or mobility.

In the 40-page document, WisDOT says it investigates complaints, follows up on “reasonable accommodation requests” and monitors the overall progress of how plans are carried out.

This year’s plan points to curb ramps, which help people with disabilities safely transition between roads and sidewalks. Davis says last year the state installed or updated more than 1,700 curb ramps across the state.

A brown curb ramp with raised edges. Orange construction barrels in the back.
Curb ramps help people with disabilities safely transition between roads and sidewalks.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

“If you think about the state of Wisconsin, there are tens of thousands of curb ramps and facilities that the state owns and things like that. And so it is not something that will be done overnight, but we are certainly making great progress,” she said.

Martha Siravo, who is the co-coordinator for the Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin program, said she is curious about accountability within the department. “I’m always curious who is always sitting at these tables, who’s having these discussions, and if they have someone that really identifies with the disability community,” Siravo said.

Davis says internally she doesn’t know if anyone belongs to the disability community because staff don’t have to disclose it. She added WisDOT is willing to have an external stakeholder group or committee.

Anyone can submit feedback online here.

