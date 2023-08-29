Back-to-school shopping scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “I was on Facebook, and I saw this wonderful clearance ad for clothing. It looked like, it gave the impression it was Kohl’s department store,” Barb Bartos, who was the victim of an online shopping scam.

The Wisconsin woman said she was scammed. The Better Business Bureau says online shopping is the most-reported scam in Wisconsin, with victims losing $100 on average.

Scammers are well-aware this is a busy shopping time for school supplies and clothing. Clothes, shoes and electronics are the items most reported with scams or knockoffs.

“I can’t stress enough the connection between social media and online shopping scams. It’s huge right now. Be really careful of those pop-up ads you see,” Lisa Schiller of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said.

Scammers use the names and logos of real companies to make their fake websites look real, and some are very thorough with the illusion.

“When they were shipping they gave me a tracking number so every day I could track it,” Bartos said. “So I thought, well maybe there is hope. But then I never got it, so it definitely was a scam.”

“The best advice I can give is to shop with familiar retailers, and if you find a retailer you’re not familiar with you have to take a moment to check it out. Check with bbb.org, see if we have a report on the company, if we have any information,” Schiller said.

The Better Business Bureau also offers this advice when shopping online:

Be careful if a store is promising deep discounts online

Shop with familiar retailers

Verify a website -- look closely at the web address; check for typos

Check if a physical address is listed -- sometimes scammers will use a UPS Store or vacant lots or stores

Pay with a credit card, not a debit card or gift card; credit cards give you the best protection if something goes wrong

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.