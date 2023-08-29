Colts don’t trade Taylor; will stay on PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will not be traded by the Indianapolis Colts.

Sources say the team did not find what they considered a fair-value offer for the All-Pro running back.

Taylor will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List with an ankle injury. Since he was not removed from the PUP by Tuesday’s deadline, he will miss the first four games of the season against the Jaguars, Texans, Ravens, and Rams.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN.



With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

The next and best opportunity for the trade will be before the league’s trade deadline on October 31. If there is no deal by Halloween, Indianapolis could franchise tag Taylor and attempt to trade him next offseason.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.