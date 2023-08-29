Colts don’t trade Taylor; will stay on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during warmups before an NFL football game...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will not be traded by the Indianapolis Colts.

Sources say the team did not find what they considered a fair-value offer for the All-Pro running back.

Taylor will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List with an ankle injury. Since he was not removed from the PUP by Tuesday’s deadline, he will miss the first four games of the season against the Jaguars, Texans, Ravens, and Rams.

The next and best opportunity for the trade will be before the league’s trade deadline on October 31. If there is no deal by Halloween, Indianapolis could franchise tag Taylor and attempt to trade him next offseason.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Green Bay Packers running back Nate McCrary (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a...
Packers announce initial 53-man roster
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the...
Christian Yelich hits leadoff homer as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs 6-2 for 9th straight win
The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first...
Wisconsin men’s hockey sets season schedule
Luke Fickell speaks during Wisconsin's media day.
Fickell says Week 1 jitters are ‘like Christmas’