Fickell says Week 1 jitters are ‘like Christmas’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially game week for Badger football!

Head coach Luke Fickell had his guys do a mock game on Friday, where the Badgers rehearsed everything from how they enter the building, to when and where they go for warm ups.

With no preseason games or scrimmages like the NFL, the first week of college football is a bit of a baptism by fire for any new coach, player, or system. But for Fickell, Week 1 also feels like waiting for Christmas.

“Game 1 is so unique in college football with he tie that you spend preparing for one game and never having a scrimmage of any sorts or anything where you do anything with anybody else, so week 1 is always incredibly intriguing,” Fickell said. “I think, obviously, in year 1, it’s more so, right. For me, for all of our players. I said this morning, it’s kind of like Christmas morning, you’re preparing for a lot of things, there’s a lot of anxieties, you’re excited about it, but yet there’s just a lot of things that you don’t know from each other.”

The no. 19 Badgers will host Buffalo on Saturday at 2:30.

