The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show takes place next week in Madison

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all quilting enthusiasts- the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is coming to Madison next week.

Nancy Zieman Productions Vice President of Marketing Deanna Springer brought quilts to the NBC15 studio Tuesday morning, which are just two of the thousands people can see at the show next week.

There will be workshops for those who may want to learn more about how to make a quilt, as well as over 100 vendors for people to shop at. The show takes place Sept. 7-9 at the Alliant Energy Center.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected to come out and connect.

