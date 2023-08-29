Toddler found sleeping on sidewalk after being reported missing from campground, Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office says

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office reports that a girl who was reported missing early Tuesday...
The Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office reports that a girl who was reported missing early Tuesday morning was found sleeping on a sidewalk.(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – An infrared drone helped the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office locate a little girl who disappeared from a campsite early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl, who is just two-and-a-half years old, was found about 250 yards from where she went missing at Hattie Sherwood Campground.

The Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement that it responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the campground after getting a 911 call about the missing toddler. K9 and drone teams were soon called in, as were members of the Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire Department, and they began searching the area.

Using the drone, searchers were able to spot the girl, sleeping on the sidewalk about a quarter-mile away from the campground, the statement continued. The Sheriff’s Office added that she has since been returned to her parents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

hief Justice Annette Ziegler, in two emails obtained by The Associated Press, said that firing...
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a ‘coup’
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Back-to-school shopping scams
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way for today.
A Warming Trend Into the Holiday Weekend
MMSD School Lunches
Madison students will see better lunches of school year, district says