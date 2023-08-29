Toddler found sleeping on sidewalk after being reported missing from campground, Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – An infrared drone helped the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office locate a little girl who disappeared from a campsite early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl, who is just two-and-a-half years old, was found about 250 yards from where she went missing at Hattie Sherwood Campground.

The Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement that it responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the campground after getting a 911 call about the missing toddler. K9 and drone teams were soon called in, as were members of the Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire Department, and they began searching the area.

Using the drone, searchers were able to spot the girl, sleeping on the sidewalk about a quarter-mile away from the campground, the statement continued. The Sheriff’s Office added that she has since been returned to her parents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.