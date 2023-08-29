J. Crew opening at Greenway Station in Middleton

Clouds and blue skies are visible over the J.Crew store in Tilton, New Hampshire, Monday, May...
Clouds and blue skies are visible over the J.Crew store in Tilton, New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - J.Crew is coming to Middleton.

Greenway Shopping Center revealed in a Facebook post Monday that the clothing store would be opening this October.

No details on where in the shopping center the store will be located or the opening date were provided.

There is a J.Crew location in Wauwatosa and a J.Crew Factory in Pleasant Prairie.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler has been elected as the new Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief ...
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a ‘coup’
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service,...
News outlet asks court to dismiss former Mississippi governor’s defamation lawsuit
Tour of Capital High School, Madison, Wisconsin
MMSD shows off Capital High School renovations
arrest
Man arrested in Sauk Co. accused of 6th OWI citation