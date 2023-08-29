J. Crew opening at Greenway Station in Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - J.Crew is coming to Middleton.

Greenway Shopping Center revealed in a Facebook post Monday that the clothing store would be opening this October.

No details on where in the shopping center the store will be located or the opening date were provided.

There is a J.Crew location in Wauwatosa and a J.Crew Factory in Pleasant Prairie.

