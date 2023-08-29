MMSD improves lunches for students ahead of school year

As we are getting ready for school, some students might be wondering what’s on the menu.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
“We’re offering a few things that we did last year that prove popular and some things that are always popular focusing in on the quality,” MMSD Director of Food and Nutrition Josh Perkins said. “Getting students back in the first week of school feeling comfortable and getting use to the salad bars.”

Madison Metropolitan School District Director of Food and Nutrition Josh Perkins says next month students can take a survey on what cultural entrees they want added to the lunch menu.

“Part of that process of deciding what to do is talking to kids about what they consider culturally relevant,” Perkins said.

School meals are sometimes the only meals kids receive daily. The Director of Food and Nutrition explains the district will provide fresh meals to sustain students throughout the day.

“Basically your hunger takes over as the thing that is dominating your attention and it’s very demanding,” Perkins said.

Although the district is taking new steps, last year they received complaints from parents and teachers on their snack kit which some kids got instead of full meals.

“I don’t like to use supply change as an excuse--one reason is I think the public is tired of hearing that. I don’t want to hide things we need solve internally behind that blanket phrase,” Perkins said.

With 108 chefs--the district is serving up new meals for the new year.

“We never wanted to have a situation where staffing issues we were facing meant that a student could not get something to eat,” he said.

All students across the district receive breakfast and lunch every day. School starts on Friday for MMSD students.

