Ninth victory in a row, Brewers beat Cubs 6-2

The Brewers slid home Monday evening against the Chicago Cubs with a final score of 6-2.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Brewers slid home Monday evening against the Chicago Cubs with a final score of 6-2.

Christian Yelich and Mark Canha homered during Milwaukee’s first inning to bring home their ninth consecutive victory – their longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2021.

After a 5-2 trip, Chicago finished with five hits. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom homored, but Jameson Taillon was off to a rough start.

The Brewers will meet the Cubs for another run around the field Tuesday and Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first...
Wisconsin men’s hockey sets season schedule
Luke Fickell speaks during Wisconsin's media day.
Fickell says Week 1 jitters are ‘like Christmas’
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball ranked no. 1; Sheffield ‘does not care’
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Milwaukee Brewers place right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL with elbow stiffness