Ninth victory in a row, Brewers beat Cubs 6-2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Brewers slid home Monday evening against the Chicago Cubs with a final score of 6-2.

Christian Yelich and Mark Canha homered during Milwaukee’s first inning to bring home their ninth consecutive victory – their longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2021.

After a 5-2 trip, Chicago finished with five hits. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom homored, but Jameson Taillon was off to a rough start.

The Brewers will meet the Cubs for another run around the field Tuesday and Wednesday.

