Plenty of Sunshine Moving Forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful stretch of weather through the middle of the week with a windows open forecast. The bigger story will be the spectacular stretch of weather we have through the workweek. mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing from the 70s into the 80s. This continues into our Labor Day holiday weekend, but things really start to heat up. We could be back into the lower and middle 90s by Labor Day itself. We will have to watch for potential heat index levels climbing into the upper 90s which may prompt a First Alert Day to be declared.

Clearing skies tonight with lows into the upper 40s. Sunny skies Wednesday with highs into the lower 70s. Even cooler Wednesday night with lows to the middle 40s. Sunshine and moderating temperatures to the middle 80s by the end of the week.

Temperatures approach 90 starting Saturday and should climb into the 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Heat and humidity levels will need to be watched closely during this time frame for heat-related issues.

