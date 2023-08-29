Semi caught fire during last week’s police chase, WSP reports

Crash at I-94 eastbound near Juneau County.
Crash at I-94 eastbound near Juneau County.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) – A chase involving a stolen semi led to the vehicle fire and crash that closed a stretch of I-94 in Juneau Co. last week, the Wisconsin State Patrol revealed in an update Tuesday morning.

According to its statement, multiple agencies were chasing the semi on Friday afternoon when they laid out stop strips across the eastbound lanes of I-94. The strips had their intended effect of blowing the tires, WSP explained, but the driver kept going on the deflated tires.

Sparks flew from semi’s rims as they scraped against the road, causing the rear of the truck to catch fire, the statement continued. The driver eventually crashed and was taken into custody.

The chase began in Jackson Co. when authorities first caught up with the semi. The vehicle had been reported stolen around 2 p.m. and was being tracked via GPS by the semi’s owner. Authorities caught up with the driver on I-90/94 East, near mile marker 135.

The Tomah Police Dept., the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were all pursuing the semi when the stop strips were laid out, WSP reported. As the chase left Jackson Co. and entered Juneau Co., the latter’s Sheriff’s Office brought in an armored vehicle to assist. The pursuit continued though until the back of the semi was ablaze and it crashed.

The St. Louis, Missouri, man allegedly behind the wheel of the semi was arrested and booked in Juneau Co. for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, attempting to flee or elude an officer, among other counts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff's Office reports that a girl who was reported missing early Tuesday...
Toddler found sleeping on sidewalk after being reported missing from campground, Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office says
An infrared drone helped the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office locate a little girl who...
Toddler found sleeping on sidewalk after being reported missing from campground, Sheriff's Office says
A robbery victim told Madison Police Dept. investigators he was using his phone as a translator...
Victim robbed while waiting in line at McDonald’s in Madison
hief Justice Annette Ziegler, in two emails obtained by The Associated Press, said that firing...
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a ‘coup’