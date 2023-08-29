Students arrive for first day at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students were eager to get to school for their first day of class at St. Maria Goretti’s on Madison’s west side.

Around 7:30 a.m., pre-school through eighth grade students made their way inside the building. After a hug and kiss goodbye from parents, Principal Bob Schell was there at the front door to wish the children good luck this year.

“Today is a beautiful day in the neighborhood, its a great day to be a Cardinal,” Schell said. “Our kids are super excited.”

Schell said there would be a photo out by the school sign, which shows just how big the students grow each year.

“We notice bigger feet, taller students, bright smiles,” Schell said.

Parent Alissa Hirscher was one of the parents at drop-off Tuesday morning.

“Yeah we’ve got two kids coming to school this morning,” Hirscher said. “I think they’re ready. We are ready for a little more structure. It’s a great school, we are happy to be here.”

Some students in the Madison Metropolitan School District start classes on Friday.

