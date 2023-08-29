Suspect robbed while waiting in line at McDonald’s in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A man was sitting in line at a Madison fast-food restaurant early Tuesday morning when his phone was snatched, the police department reported.

The victim told investigators he was waiting in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s on Park St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. when the attack happened, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to the MPD statement, he explained three people came up to his vehicle and he was using his phone as a translator to talk with them. During the conversation, one of the individuals allegedly shot him with pepper spray and grabbed the phone.

The victim and investigators worked together to track the phone to a home on Post Rd., MPD’s report continued. When they arrived, the victim identified a teenage girl who was sitting on the porch as one of the suspects, and the 15-year-old admitted she had the phone in her purse, according to police.

She was taken into custody and booked on a count of armed robbery as a party to a crime.

Investigators are still pursuing the case, the MPD report noted. The police department did not provide any information or a description of the other two individuals who were accused of being there at the time.

