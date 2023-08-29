A Warming Trend Into the Holiday Weekend

Pleasant Conditions Today
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way for today.
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way for today.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs in the Upper 70s Today
  • Lots of Sun Through the Week
  • Highs in the 90s Saturday & Sunday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some nice weather is coming up as we head through the week. High-pressure is building in from the north this ridge will dominate the weather around here for the better part of the week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

There will be a cold front sweeping through though today and that front is going to bring in some cooler temperatures for tomorrow. Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. By tomorrow only lower 70s are anticipated.

Looking Ahead...

After that, quiet conditions and a warming trend is on the way for the remainder of the week. We will have high temperatures up in the lower 90s by the time the weekend rolls around. Very little if any additional rainfall is expected through the week and through the upcoming weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Rain Chances
Shower Chance Tonight
Temperatures stay near or just above average most of this week.
Comfortable stretch to end the month
Almost no chance of rain through the weekend
Mild and Uneventful Week Ahead
But Labor Day is Looking Warmer
Mild Week Ahead