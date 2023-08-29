A Warming Trend Into the Holiday Weekend

Highs in the Upper 70s Today

Lots of Sun Through the Week

Highs in the 90s Saturday & Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some nice weather is coming up as we head through the week. High-pressure is building in from the north this ridge will dominate the weather around here for the better part of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

There will be a cold front sweeping through though today and that front is going to bring in some cooler temperatures for tomorrow. Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. By tomorrow only lower 70s are anticipated.

Looking Ahead...

After that, quiet conditions and a warming trend is on the way for the remainder of the week. We will have high temperatures up in the lower 90s by the time the weekend rolls around. Very little if any additional rainfall is expected through the week and through the upcoming weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.