Wisconsin men’s hockey sets season schedule

The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first...
The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first two games in program history.(Northern News Now)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 75th season of Wisconsin men’s hockey is ready to kick-off with the release of the 2023-24 schedule from the Big Ten Conference office on Monday.

Wisconsin’s 36-game, regular-season slate includes 18 home games, and features eight contests against 2023 NCAA Frozen Four participants and 18 games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams.

Fourteen of the Badger’s 18 home games will take place after Thanksgiving, and just one non-conference series at the Kohl Center over the semester break.

The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first two games in program history.

Information on times and promotions are still to come.

For a full schedule, visit the UW Badgers website. Click here to purchase season tickets.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Luke Fickell speaks during Wisconsin's media day.
Fickell says Week 1 jitters are ‘like Christmas’
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball ranked no. 1; Sheffield ‘does not care’
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Milwaukee Brewers place right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL with elbow stiffness
Camp Randall saw the first-ever Luke Fickell Radio Show on Tuesday.
Wisconsin’s Fickell doesn’t want to rely on transfer portal every year. But it sure is helping now