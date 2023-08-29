Wisconsin State Patrol inspects buses ahead of new school year

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - In preparation for students heading back to school, the Wisconsin State Patrol is tasked with conducting safety inspections of the school buses.

The comprehensive check-up is to ensure each bus in the state is operating as safe as possible. From a list of nearly 100 specs, troopers are checking equipment and mechanical systems inside and out, including mirrors, lights, breaks, and fuel systems.

Inspector Dylan Strasburg said these buses are designed to be one of the safest vehicles on the road.

“You’ve got mechanics looking at them every day, you’ve got drivers when they get ‘em doing a precheck inspection they’re checking on their lights, making sure everything looks the way it should look,” Strasburg said.



These inspections take place year-round. Across the state, troopers inspect about 10,000 buses. Strasburg said the inspection is a task officials take very seriously.

“We take pride in our work we take pride in what we’re doing what we’re looking at,” Strasburg said. “You never know, the next president could be on that bus.”

If a bus does have an out-of-service violation, Strasburg explained the bus will be placed out of commission and cannot be used until that violation is fixed.

State Patrol is also stressing the importance of the shared responsibility between drivers and buses in keeping the roadways safe, with Strasburg emphasizing the state’s most precious cargo is aboard the bus.

