Wisconsin volleyball ranked no. 1; Sheffield ‘does not care’

Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.(WMTV)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s volleyball is ranked no. 1 in the AVCA Women’s Volleyball poll.

The 2-0 Badgers received 50 first place votes. Previous no. 1 Texas was upset by Long Beach State over the weekend, and fell to seventh in the poll.

Five other Big Ten teams cracked the Top 25, the most of any conference.

The Badgers and the rest of the conference are coming off the Big ten/ Big 12 Challenge in Minneapolis, where Wisconsin improved to 5-1 all-time in the tournament. Senior Devyn Robinson and sophomore Carter Booth were named to the all-tournament team.

No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball sweeps TCU

While he acknowledged the magnitude of the no. 1 ranking, head coach Kelly Sheffield said he, frankly, does not care.

“It’s not something that we shy away from, it’s not something that we get excited about,” Sheffield said. “It’s not something we talk down. It’s the exact same thing if we’re unranked, it’s the exact same thing if we become 25th, or 10th, or 2nd, or 1st. It’s just never talked about, not because it’s taboo, but we don’t care.”

The no. 1 badgers will travel to #21 Arkansas for two games midweek. They will return to the Field House for the home opener on Sunday against #24 Tennessee, where the 2022 Big Ten Championship banner will be officially hung.

