Badger football tickets close to sold out ahead of Luke Fickell Era

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans are gearing up for the first football game of the season. Camp Randall is expected to be close to its capacity on Saturday, at 76,000 fans.

“My favorite part about football is of dressing up--throwing on all of my Wisconsin red and white,” Badger fan Tatiana Blaylock said.

Fans are ready to fill the fifth largest stadium in the Big Ten conference. Mom of two and wife of football player Travian Blaylock says this is one of her favorite times of year.

“He’s number 26. He’s a safety and we are super excited to see everyone play but especially him,” Blaylock said.

Director of Football Brand Communications Brian Lucas explains ticket sales have excelled since the transition of Coach Luke Fickell.

“Ninety-five percent renewal rate from last year and we added season ticket holders. Probably about 700 season ticket holders this year for the first time since 2017,” Lucas said.

He believes the momentum of sales will progress.

“Capacity is about 76,000 and we are expected pretty close to that number if not that number on Saturday--really excited to see what the turnout is,” Lucas said.

Lucas mentions future games are sold out or close to it.

“Later in the season when we play Iowa--it already sold out,” Lucas said. “We have Ohio State here which is a big game at the end of October and only a couple of tickets left.”

If you get the chance to spend a Saturday at Camp Randall, Blaylock suggests first timers to stay the whole game.

“Something you have to do on game day is stay for the fifth quarter. Seeing everyone in the band perform is great,” Blaylock said.

Due to the heat wave on game day--Badger fans are allowed to bring sealed water bottles into the stadium. Around 800 tickets are left for Saturday’s game.

