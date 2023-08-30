Cyclist injured in crash with cab in Madison

(MGN)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was involved in a crash with a cab travelling on East Washington Avenue in Madison Sunday.

Madison police say just before midnight, the 29-year-old cyclist was crossing the street in the middle of the 600 block of E. Washington Ave. when the crash occurred.

The rider was then taken the hospital for multiple injuries sustained in the crash. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the cab driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers. They add, alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

While no citations or arrests occurred, this incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

KennedyC 40 years
Marketing firm KennedyC celebrates 40 years
Marketing agency KennedyC is celebrating 40 years as a business in Madison Tuesday.
Marketing firm KennedyC celebrates 40 years
McGann Interior in downtown Baraboo
McGann interiors to close their doors after 118 years in Baraboo
McGann Interiors announced last week that they would be closing.
McGann interiors to close their doors after 118 years in Baraboo