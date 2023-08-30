Cyclist injured in crash with cab in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was involved in a crash with a cab travelling on East Washington Avenue in Madison Sunday.

Madison police say just before midnight, the 29-year-old cyclist was crossing the street in the middle of the 600 block of E. Washington Ave. when the crash occurred.

The rider was then taken the hospital for multiple injuries sustained in the crash. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the cab driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers. They add, alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

While no citations or arrests occurred, this incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.