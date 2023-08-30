Enjoy the comfortable weather before the heat

Cooler & sunny today

Warmer by Friday

First Alert Days: Saturday - Tuesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler temperatures are in the forecast today. High pressure will be drifting by to the north of here. This ridge will keep cool conditions around for today and tonight. Highs today are expected in the lower 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, as the ridge is drifting off to the east, we will see wind shifting to southeasterly and milder air beginning to return. High temperatures tomorrow will be reaching the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

By the end of the week and the weekend, the weather pattern will shift. We will be again experiencing very warm and humid conditions. These will last through the weekend and into the first part of next week. NBC 15 meteorologists have posted a First Alert Weather day for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. High temperatures are expected well into the 90s. Heat index temperatures will rise to near 100.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.