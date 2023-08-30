Fire displaces 7, leaves one in hospital

By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

MFD says crews reported to a structure fire on the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they confirmed that flames could be seen on the roof.

According to MFD, the responding crews fought the fire outside first and then inside. They were able to keep the fire to just one apartment on the second floor.

Once inside, firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor apartment. They treated that person for smoke inhalation and sent them to the hospital. There is not update yet on how that person is doing.

Six other people were able to leave the building. They are now temporarily without a home. NBC15 crews on scene learned that four of those people have found a place to stay.

The Red Cross is helping the other people who have been displaced.

MFD reports that the preliminary damage is estimated at $200,000. MG&E helped to shut down utilities to the building.

