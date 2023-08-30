Fire to semi hauling trash makes a mess for Beaver Dam firefighters

Beaver Dam firefighters found themselves in a mess after a semi fire Wednesday morning, literally.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaver Dam firefighters found themselves in a mess after a semi fire Wednesday morning, literally.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison Street after a fire in the trailer of the semi, which was hauling solid waste at the time.

To put out the fire, though, they needed to dump out all that waste onto the highway, leaving a trail of trash behind the semi.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison...
The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison Street for a solid waste transfer semi-trailer fire.(Beaver Dam Fire Department Facebook)

Pictures posted on Facebook by the department showed a stretch of trash going back several feet from the truck, with smoke coming out of the trailer.

Dodge County Highway Department and GFL Environmental helped clear the trash from the roadway and take it to a landfill.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison...
The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison Street for a solid waste transfer semi-trailer fire.(Beaver Dam Fire Department Facebook)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Lydia Partee, Operation Fresh Start
Free program to launch in Madison, help young adults land new careers
Operation Fresh Start, based in Madison, is launching a new program to help 18 to 24 year olds...
Free program to launch in Madison, help young adults land new careers
Madison woman makes solo trip to help provide relief for those impacted by Idalia
Madison Red Cross volunteer makes solo trip to provide relief for those impacted by Idalia
She’s volunteered with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin for five years after retiring from...
Madison Red Cross volunteer makes solo trip to provide relief for those impacted by Idalia
Four people were arrested on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, for allegedly stealing from a Dick's...
4 accused of stealing from Janesville sporting goods store, a week after the chain warning about retail theft