Fire to semi hauling trash makes a mess for Beaver Dam firefighters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaver Dam firefighters found themselves in a mess after a semi fire Wednesday morning, literally.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison Street after a fire in the trailer of the semi, which was hauling solid waste at the time.

To put out the fire, though, they needed to dump out all that waste onto the highway, leaving a trail of trash behind the semi.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to the northbound off ramp at Highway 151 and Madison Street for a solid waste transfer semi-trailer fire. (Beaver Dam Fire Department Facebook)

Pictures posted on Facebook by the department showed a stretch of trash going back several feet from the truck, with smoke coming out of the trailer.

Dodge County Highway Department and GFL Environmental helped clear the trash from the roadway and take it to a landfill.

